US Navy Taps Austal for Littoral Combat Ships Maintenance in Western Pacific

Austal USA has won a US$72.5 million contract with the US Navy to perform maintenance on Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) deployed to the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and the countries and ports in the region.

The contract value could increase to US$215.9 million if options for further periods contained in the contract are exercised by the US Navy.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Patrick Gregg said building Austal’s support business has been "a key plank" of the company’s growth strategy, and the deployed Littoral Combat Ship contract adds to Austal’s recent inclusion in the Sustainment Execution Contract panels in both San Diego, California, (SEC West) and Mayport, Florida, (SEC East), as well as the company’s pending lease of a ship repair facility in San Diego.

"This award is an important milestone in growing Austal’s vessel sustainment business, and positions Austal USA to be the prime contractor for all continuous and emergent maintenance on the LCS as they transit and operate in the region,” Gregg said.

The maintenance award is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for emergent repair and continuous maintenance, on the multiple Independence-class LCS deployed to the Western Pacific. Work for an initial 24-month base period will begin in January 2022 and will be completed by December 2026 if all further options are exercised.

In 2017, Austal USA established a service center in Singapore, next to the Changi Naval Base to support deployed LCS and Austal-built Expeditionary Fast Transport.

