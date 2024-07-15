US Offshore Player Laborde Marine Enters the Inland Market with New Division

Laborde Marine, a New Orleans-based offshore support vessels (OSV) operator, announced it is entering the U.S. inland marine market with the creation of a new division to provide towing and pushboat services.

LabMar Inland will initially operate the chartered 2,000-horsepower pushboat Ivy Steiner.

“We intend to grow this new facet of our operations with additional towing and pushboat vessels, which is a natural extension of our many years of serving the offshore waters of the Gulf of Mexico. We have the in-house expertise, strong management team and skilled crews to quickly build our presence inland,” said Ashton Laborde, president of Laborde Marine. “We see increasing demand for our services in the brown water markets of the U.S. as well as the offshore Gulf of Mexico and look forward to growing in both markets.”

Laborde Marine, which operates a fleet of more than 20 crewboats and supply vessels in the offshore industry, noted that it is not affiliated in any way with Laborde Products, a separate company that provides marine engines, parts and services.

Earlier this month, Laborde Products issued a statement to help clear any possible confusion surrounding the similarly named companies.

“Our primary focus has always been on providing exceptional marine engines and service to our customers,” said Brian Laborde, president and CEO of Laborde Products. “We want to reassure our clients that Laborde Products is not, and will not be, involved in operating vessels. Our commitment remains steadfast in supporting our partners with the best products and services in the industry.”