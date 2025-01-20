U.S. Participates in South China Sea Maritime Exercise

It is no secret that today's focus of the U.S. Navy is preparing for the possibility of conflict in the Pacific by 2027, and a recent maritime exercise with the U.S. and the Philippines in the South China Sea - the fifth such publicized exercise - is a move that will likely irk China.

The Philippine military said in a statement it held a "maritime cooperative activity" with the U.S. on Friday and Saturday, its first for the year and fifth overall since launching the joint activities in 2023.

Security engagements between the two allies have soared under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has pivoted closer to Washington, allowing the expansion of military bases that American forces can access, including facilities that face Taiwan.

The joint maritime activity included the United States' Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, two guided missile destroyers, two helicopters and two F-18 Hornet aircraft.

The Philippine side deployed its Antonio Luna frigate, Andres Bonifacio patrol ship, two FA-50 fighter jets, and search and rescue assets of the air force.

The activities "reinforced bilateral maritime cooperation and interoperability", the Philippine armed forces said.

Their joint activity came at a time when the Philippines had called out China over the presence of Chinese coast guard vessels inside its maritime zone, including the 165-m (541 ft)-long ship that it describes as "the monster" for its size.



The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond for a request for comment on a weekend.





The United States' Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Kidd (DDG 100) and USS Sterett (DDG 104) arrived in the Philippines for a scheduled port visit Jan. 5. This visit marks an additional demonstration of the U.S.-Philippine Alliance, and broader commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. It also serves to fortify relationships with local leaders and communities, reaffirming the seven-decade-old Alliance between the U.S. and the Philippines.



Port calls are part of the U.S. Navy’s routine operations, and CSG-1 is committed to maintaining that tradition to support operational readiness and regional partnerships.



"It is a pleasure for the Carrier Strike Group to visit the Republic of Philippines. The U.S. and the Philippines are steadfast friends, partners in prosperity, and ironclad allies," said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, CSG-1. "Our two countries share democratic values, close cultural ties and our alliance has stood strong for over 72 years. As our oldest treaty ally in East Asia, the Philippines has shown their unwavering commitment in helping secure a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

Preceding their arrival, CSG-1 conducted trilateral maritime exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Republic of Korea Navy. The exercises provided an opportunity for the three maritime forces to sail together and conduct enhanced planning and advanced maritime communication operations.

Carrier Strike Group 1 departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific, Oct. 12, 2023. Since entering the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, the group participated in the Multi-Large Deck Event and Annual Exercise 2023 in the Philippine Sea. These exercises provided opportunities to collaborate with allied forces such as the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, further strengthen regional cooperative efforts.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



