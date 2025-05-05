US Port State Control Sees Decline in Fire Detentions

The US Coast Guard’s Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance has released the U.S. Port State Control Annual Report for 2024 noting a decrease in detention rate due to fire safety issues.

The annual detention rate decreased from 1.22 to 0.94%.

Fire Safety: For the fourth straight year fire safety deficiencies lead all deficiency categories. Oil accumulation in the engine room once again led the deficiency total, 18 deficiencies. However, this was a significant reduction from last year’s total of 31 deficiencies. In addition to the usual oil-soaked lagging, fuel leaks, excessive oil in the bilge, PSC officers discovered on one ship the emergency escape from the officer’s lounge completely bolted shut. On another ship the PSCO discovered over 200 gallons of fuel oil being stored in trash cans scattered throughout the engine room and purifier spaces.

A chemical tanker was found to have an entire hyper mist zone disabled with the ship’s crew having no knowledge of it being disabled. Several deficiencies were identified related to multiple ventilation dampers unable to be closed due to being stuck in the open position or missing handles for manual operation. There was also an exam where the PSC officer observed the crew’s lack of proficiency for conducting tests of the heat detectors. During that exam, the crewmember used an open flame gas torch to demonstrate the operational readiness of the heat detection system.

Safety Management Systems (SMS): There was a significant decline in the number of SMS detainable deficiencies for 2024 with the total deficiency count dropping from 85 to 65. Deficiencies related to maintenance of the ship and equipment led all SMS deficiency categories.

Lifesaving Appliances: Detainable deficiencies related to lifesaving systems remained consistent with last year’s totals of 20 deficiencies being issued. Once again, deficiencies related to rescue boats and inflatable liferafts lead this category of deficiencies. Most deficiencies related to the proper stowage of rescue boats and ability to deploy them.

Propulsion and Auxiliary Machinery: 17 deficiencies were cited under this category. PSC officers observed significant exhaust leaks from generator exhaust manifolds and significant deterioration of M/E exhaust manifolds near the turbo chargers. On one ship, the main engine fuel piping was found leaking with approximately five feet of pipe missing. The crew had installed a clear plastic hose to drain fuel from the pipe to a collection point. The vessel’s port main engine did not function, and the vessels starboard main engine was found overheating. PSCO observed the main engine was inoperable from the bridge and engine control room. The crew stated they had been operating the main engine from the local (emergency) platform for over a month.

BWM Compliance: This year, the Coast Guard observed an overall increase of 6% in ballast water related deficiencies compared to 2023. The most common deficiencies were related to inoperable ballast water management systems (BWMS), failure to report non-functional systems to the Captain of the Port (COTP), and concerns over the structural integrity of these systems. The rise in untreated discharges stands out, showing a 200% increase from the previous year.



