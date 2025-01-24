USACE Turns 250

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is highlighting it 250 years of service to the nation by celebrating its birthday throughout 2025.

USACE was established on June 16, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized the first Chief Engineer to oversee the construction of fortifications and other military infrastructure.

Over the centuries, USACE has been at the forefront of engineering excellence, responding to the nation’s most complex challenges with unmatched expertise and dedication.

From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War to building the infrastructure that saw America grow as a military and economic powerhouse, USACE’s mission has always been clear: deliver engineering solutions for the nation’s toughest challenges.

For the past 250 years, as the nation expanded USACE’s missions expanded as well to meet the needs of the country. Flood risk mitigation, navigation, water supply, environmental restoration, providing state-of-the-art facilities for the nation’s warfighters and emergency response were all areas added to USACE’s responsibilities.

Today, USACE continues to be the nation’s leader in engineering, environmental, and water resources management.



USACE is responsible for: