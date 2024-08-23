US-built Coastal Cruise Ship American Liberty Christened

American Liberty, the third new Coastal Cat in American Cruise Lines’ series of 100-passenger ships, was christened in Newport, R.I. this week.

Built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md., American Liberty is the newest ship in American’s ongoing Project Blue series of 12 new small ships for river and coastal cruising in the U.S. Several more ships in the series are already under construction, including the fourth Coastal Cat, American Legend, which is set to begin cruising in November 2024, plus four more Patriot Class ships.

Accommodating 100 passengers, American Liberty has four decks and showcases the same catamaran bow as previous sister ships. It features private balcony accommodations, including single and double-occupancy staterooms as well as suites. American Liberty also offers indoor and outdoor lounges, a main restaurant, casual café and fitness center.

The christening ceremony was held at Fort Adams State Park during American Liberty's inaugural cruise with guests—a New England Islands cruise, roundtrip from Providence, R.I.

“We are honored to be able to host this event in Fort Adams State Park with our fantastic partners from the community and Sail Newport. We are especially honored to have Vice Commodore Clare Harington of the New York Yacht Club serve as godmother of American Liberty. We look forward to further developing our longtime partnerships in Newport and many other historic coastal towns along the Eastern Seaboard.” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.

American Liberty will continue operating the company’s New England Islands cruises into September, then the newest ship in the country will sail a mix of the Line’s exclusive East Coast itineraries from Hudson River Fall Foliage cruises, roundtrip from NYC, to popular Historic South & Golden Isles cruises, between Charleston, South Carolina and Amelia Island, Florida (November 2024 through spring 2025).

American Liberty’s Newport celebration follows the christenings of series flagship, American Eagle, on Buzzard’s Bay, Massachusetts (August 2023); and American Glory’s christening, in Key West, Florida (November 2023). American Cruise Lines 4th new Coastal Cat, American Legend, is scheduled to begin sailing this November 2024.