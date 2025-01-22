USCG Adm. Lunday Orders Surge of Assets Toward Border Protection

The Coast Guard announced immediate action on executive orders issued by the White House Tuesday.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is the world’s premiere maritime law enforcement agency, vital to protecting America’s maritime borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, the Coast Guard’s acting commandant. “Per the President’s Executive Orders, I have directed my operational commanders to immediately surge assets—cutters, aircraft, boats and deployable specialized forces—to increase Coast Guard presence and focus starting with the following key areas:





Coast Guard Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, Atlantic Area Commander, presents the crew of the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB-4) with the Coast Guard Special Operations Service Ribbon on Aug. 22, 2022. With the Trump administration's firing of Commandant Linda Fagan, Adm. Lunday today serves as the Coast Guard’s acting commandant. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee.)





The southeast U.S. border approaching Florida t o deter and prevent a maritime mass migration from Haiti and/or Cuba;

from Haiti and/or Cuba; The maritime border around Alaska, Hawai’i, the U.S. territories of Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American

Samoa, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands;

The maritime border between the Bahamas and south Florida;

The southwest maritime border between the U.S. and Mexico in the Pacific;

The maritime border between Texas and Mexico in the Gulf of America; and

Support to Customs and Border Protection on maritime portions of the southwest U.S. border.

"Together, in coordination with our Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense teammates, we will detect, deter and interdict illegal migration, drug smuggling and other terrorist or hostile activity before it reaches our border.”



Coast Guard crews interdict a Cuban migrant vessel, Atlantic Ocean, March 9, 2023. There were nine migrants that were interdicted on this case. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Abban)