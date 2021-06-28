USCG, NTSB Extend Collaboration

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) signed an updated memorandum of Uunderstanding (MOU) to institutionalize best practices developed during recent joint investigations including El Faro, Stretch Duck 7, Golden Ray and Conception.

The NTSB and the Coast Guard entered into this MOU to facilitate timely cooperation between the agencies as they carry out their respective statutory missions. The MOU is intended to assist in determining which agency will lead certain major marine casualties and accidents involving public and non-public vessels. The primary goal is to establish standard procedures for interagency communication, cooperation, and coordination. A unified interagency approach during the fact-finding and evidence collection phase of a marine casualty investigation best serves the maritime community and the public.

The updated MOU signed June 17, 2021 replaces a 2008 USCG-NTSB MOU, which was a valuable tool to ensure the two agencies work in a collaborative and efficient manner, particularly during the often-demanding early stages of an incident.

Significant changes include.

Provisions regarding NTSB interaction with Coast Guard -led incident response operations in accordance with Coast Guard Incident Command System (ICS) protocols.

-led incident response operations in accordance with Incident Command System (ICS) protocols. Protocols for NTSB to utilize its Transportation Disaster Assistance (TDA) resources to provide support to next of kin when the Coast Guard is the investigative lead.

is the investigative lead. Procedures for NTSB participation and lab support for International Maritime Organization (IMO) investigations where the Coast Guard participates as the designated U.S. Federal authority serving in the capacity as the Substantially Interested State (SIS).

Addition of four new Appendixes: