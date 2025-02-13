USCG Offloads Mmre than $275m in Cocaine in San Diego
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) will offload approximately 37,256 pounds of cocaine, valued at over $275 million, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal in San Diego.
The seized contraband is the result of 11 separate interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America between December and February. These operations were conducted as part of the Coast Guard’s ongoing efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking and enhance maritime security.
Senior officials attending the event include:
- Vice Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, Commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area
- Rear Adm. Joseph R. Buzzella, Commander, Coast Guard District 11
- Rear Adm. Jo-Ann Burdian, Joint Interagency Task Force South, U.S. Coast Guard
- Capt. Tyson Scofield, Commanding Officer, USCGC Waesche
- Mr. Brian Clark, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, San Diego Field Office
- Mr. Shawn Gibson, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, San Diego Field Office