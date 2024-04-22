USCG Seeks 18 Members for National Towing Safety Advisory Committee

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is seeking to fill 18 vacancies on the National Towing Safety Advisory Committee, which advises the Secretary of Homeland Security, via the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard on matters relating to shallow-draft inland navigation, coastal waterway navigation, and towing safety.

The Coast Guard said it will consider applications for the following 18 vacancies:

Seven members to represent the barge and towing industry, reflecting a regional geographic balance.

One member to represent the offshore mineral and oil supply vessel industry.

One member to represent masters and pilots of towing vessels who hold active licenses and have experience on the Western Rivers and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.

One member to represent the masters of towing vessels in offshore service who hold active licenses.

One member to represent masters of active ship docking or harbor towing vessels.

One member to represent licensed and unlicensed towing vessel engineers with formal training and experience.

Two members to represent port districts, authorities or terminal operators.

Two members to represent shippers and of the two, one to engaged in the shipment of oil or hazardous materials by barge.

Two members to represent the general public.

Completed applications must reach the U.S. Coast Guard on or before June 10, 2024.

Applications must include: (a) a cover letter expressing interest in an appointment to the National Towing Safety Advisory Committee, (b) a resume detailing the applicant’s relevant experience for the position applied for, and (c) a brief biography. Applications should be submitted via email with subject line “NTSAC Vacancy Application” to [email protected].