US-flag Shipping on the Great Lakes Up 16.8% in 2021

U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters (lakers) moved 81.8 million tons of cargo in 2021, an increase of 16.8 percent compared to 2020, the Lake Carriers' Association (LCA) reported. The 2021 float was less than 1% below the fleet’s five-year average.

Iron ore cargos totaled 41.7 million tons, an increase of 12.4% compared to a year earlier. Shipments of all other commodities increased as well in 2021. Coal cargos were up 42.7% to 10.4 million tons. Limestone and cement shipments increased by 16.7% and nearly 5%, respectively. Salt cargos were up by 34.2%. Shipments of sand were up by 21.6%, while grain cargos increased by 16.3%.