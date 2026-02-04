U.S.-Flag Shipping on the Great Lakes Down in 2025

U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters (lakers) carried 71.3 million tons of cargo in 2025, an 8.9 percent decrease from a year ago. 2025 cargo movement on the Great Lakes was 8.1 percent below the fleet’s 5-year average.

Except for salt shipments, which increased by 4.1 percent, all commodity shipments decreased in 2025. Iron ore shipments were down 10.8 percent from 2024 to 39.1 million tons. Coal cargos declined to 6.5 million tons, a decrease of 12 percent. Limestone shipments of 20.1 million tons were below last year’s shipments by 4.7 percent. Cement cargos saw a decrease of 1 percent, while sand and grain shipments were down 26.5 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively, in 2025.

U.S.-Flag Dry-Bulk Cargo Carriage on the Great Lakes 2020-2025 and Long-Term Average (net tons)













Average Commodity 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2020-2024 Iron Ore Direct Shipments 33,422,404 37,960,232 35,370,648 39,008,635 41,041,726 36,723,733 37,360,729 Transshipments 3,637,614 3,690,957 2,017,176 3,375,654 2,876,166 2,372,408 3,119,513 Total - Iron Ore 37,060,018 41,651,189 37,387,824 42,384,289 43,917,892 39,096,141 40,480,242 Coal Lake Superior 4,930,728 7,268,985 6,160,250 5,367,531 5,173,375 4,356,393 5,780,174 Lake Michigan 560,057 827,962 878,467 803,237 842,896 1,457,199 782,524 Lake Erie 1,764,650 2,255,738 2,262,121 2,230,065 1,318,754 643,912 1,966,266 Total - Coal 7,255,435 10,352,685 9,300,838 8,400,833 7,335,025 6,457,504 8,528,963 Limestone 20,694,823 24,141,410 23,704,683 24,631,568 21,062,713 20,071,204 22,847,039 Cement 3,441,467 3,612,012 3,748,705 3,732,534 3,497,443 3,460,088 3,606,432 Salt 866,354 1,162,396 1,230,538 1,158,665 1,225,424 1,276,199 1,128,675 Sand 411,165 500,055 653,695 734,591 846,102 621,756 629,122 Grain 314,849 366,154 356,503 314,513 312,345 271,357 332,873 Totals 70,044,110 81,785,901 76,382,786 81,356,993 78,196,944 71,254,249 77,553,347



