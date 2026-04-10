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Thursday, April 16, 2026

USS Harvey C. Barnum, Jr. Prepares for April 9 Commissioning

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 10, 2026

Cmdr. Ben Cantu, commanding officer of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), gives a tour to local media aboard the warship at Naval Station Norfolk, April 9, 2026. The warship bears the name of a living Medal of Honor recipient, retired Col. Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum Jr. The destroyer will be commissioned in Norfolk, Virginia, on April 11, 2026. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira

Cmdr. Ben Cantu, commanding officer of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), gives a tour to local media aboard the warship at Naval Station Norfolk, April 9, 2026. The warship bears the name of a living Medal of Honor recipient, retired Col. Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum Jr. The destroyer will be commissioned in Norfolk, Virginia, on April 11, 2026. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum, Jr. (DDG 124) will be commissioned on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 10 a.m. EST in Norfolk.

DDG 124 is the latest destroyer built in the Flight IIA configuration.

The commissioning ceremony will live stream on the Defense Video Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/37421. The live stream will begin at 9:50 a.m. EST, and the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. EST on April 11. The media are encouraged to use this public-domain livestream footage in their coverage.

Following the ceremony, Secretary of the Navy The Honorable John Phelan, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral James Kilby, and the Commandant of the Marine Corps General Eric Smith will hold a post-ceremony press conference for attending media. 

Attending correspondents must be fully ambulatory and able to climb multiple flights of stairs to navigate the ship.  Registered media will receive a confirmation email with participation instructions and must present media credentials at check-in. All correspondents, guests, and spectators of the commissioning of the USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) should be aware that cannon fire will be sounded and  may consider wearing hearing protection during cannon fire.


Virtual Tour Available: USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Commissioning Virtual Tour

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1002188/uss-harvey-c-barnum-jr-ddg-124-virtual-tour

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