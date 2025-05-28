USTRANSCOM Report: Impact of Dredging Limitations on U.S. Strategic Seaports

The U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services, through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2025, tasked the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) with assessing how reduced dredging capacity may have impacted designated strategic seaports. In response, USTRANSCOM submitted a report titled Dredging and the Strategic Seaport Program, which has recently been declassified and made available to the public. The report outlines operational impacts, identifies root causes of dredging challenges, and provides recommendations for prioritizing limited dredging resources.

Contrary to the assumption that Jones Act dredges/ dredging equipment availability is the primary issue, the report clarifies that the real challenges lie elsewhere. Key impediments include:

Limited disposal areas for dredged material

Complex permitting processes

Cost-sharing requirements between federal and non-federal stakeholders and contract constraints.

These findings are supported by data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the U.S. Maritime Administration, commercial strategic seaports, and the Dredging Contractors of America.

The report includes case studies from three strategic seaports: Savannah, Georgia; Virginia; and Gulfport, Mississippi.

The USTRANSCOM report underscores the importance of addressing regulatory, environmental, and funding challenges to ensure the continued operational readiness of strategic U.S. seaports. As these ports are vital to national defense and economic security, a collaborative effort among federal agencies, state governments, and industry stakeholders is essential.