Marine Link
Monday, January 26, 2026

The UXO Risk: Seequent Adds Clarity Underwater

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 18, 2026

“Seeing” under the world’s waterways is a perpetual challenge, seeing what’s under the seabed surface and even bigger challenge. Seequent, the Bentley Subsurface Company, helps organisations understand what’s happening underground and under the seabed, helping to identify and mitigate risks such as unexploded ordinance (UXO), helping to ensure a more efficient and safe work environment for multiple maritime stakeholders. Matt Grove – EMEA Regional Segment Manager – Offshore, and Becky Bodger – EMEA Customer Solutions Team Lead, discuss with Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast, the array of tools available to get the job done.

Apple Podcasts:



Spotify Podcasts:

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Capital markets reshape port infrastructure: Energy demands reshape investment strategies

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week