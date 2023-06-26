Uzmar Delivers New Tug to Svitzer

Uzmar’s shipyard in Turkey has delivered a new tug to Svitzer, the towage arm of Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk.

The newly completed RAstar 3200-W, named Svitzer Elizabeth, was designed by Robert Allan Ltd. and will be the first Uzmar tug to be part of Svitzer’s European fleet, operating in the Port of Liverpool, England.

The combination of 80+ tonnes bollard pull, escort, Fi-Fi 1, exceptional seakeeping and < 500 GT of this design has proven successful for Uzmar and Robert Allan Ltd., the designer said. This will be the 12th hull to this design to be delivered, with more on the order books.

Propulsion machinery consists of two Caterpillar 3516E main engines rated at 2350 bkW at 1,800 rpm with IMO III certified after-treatment, and two Kongsberg US255 z-drives with 2.8 m FP propellers.

The tugs were designed and constructed to the following BV Notation: BV 1 ✠ Hull, ✠ Mach, Escort Tug, Fire-Fighting 1 with Waterspraying, Unrestricted Navigation, ✠ AUT-UMS, In Water Survey.

The tugs are outfitted for a crew complement of up to 10, with two single berth cabins and four singles plus spare. Each of these cabins is designed to be compliant with MLC 2006 standards and all six cabins have private ensuite WCs. Natural light is provided to all cabins, with large windows in the deckhouse cabins, galley, and mess. The well-appointed galley is finished in stainless steel, and the large crew mess is furnished with ample seating, storage, and quality finishes throughout.

Length, overall: 32 m

Beam molded: 13.2 m

Depth, least molded: 5.5 m

Tonnage, gross registered: 499 GRT

Fuel: 199 m3

Fresh water: 40 m3