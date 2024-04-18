Uzmar Launches First-of-its-kind Tractor Tug

Uzmar Shipyard in Istanbul, Turkey has launched a first-of-its-kind tractor tug for Turkish operator BOTAS.

The vessel, named the Sultanhani, was launched on February 27 as the world’s first Voith propelled tractor tug with liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual fuel propulsion. It is the first of two hulls being built for BOTAS to Robert Allan Ltd.’s TRAktor V3900-DF design.

The TRAktor V3900-DF builds on Robert Allan Ltd.’s experience designing both Voith tractor tugs and LNG dual fuel tugs. It combines the excellent manoeuvrability and reliability of Voith propulsion in a greener envelope where the tug can operate on either diesel oil or LNG. Even when operating on diesel oil alone emissions are reduced with an IMO Tier III after-treatment installation. Due to the forward location of the VSP units the LNG tank hold is located aft of the engine room, providing separation of the gas system and any associated hazardous areas from the accommodation block.

Length Overall: 39 m

Beam, Moulded: 15 m

Depth, Moulded: 6 m

LNG Capacity: 40 m3

Diesel Oil Capacity: 164 m3

Power: 2 x 3000 kW

Bollard Pull (predicted): 80 tonnes