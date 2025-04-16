V. Secures Management Contract for Six Dual-Fuel LNG Tankers

V., ship manager and marine services provider, has been awarded the full technical and crew management of six scrubber-fitted, dual-fuel (LNG) ready LR1 vessels by International Seaways, Inc.

V., has been awarded the full technical and crew management of six LR1 vessels. Credit: V.

The contract further strengthens V.'s partnership with INSW in which V.Ships UK manages 44 vessels in the INSW fleet, spanning VLCCs, Suezmax, Aframax, Panamax (LR1) and MR vessels.

The six LR1 vessels, currently under construction at K Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in South Korea, will be delivered over a 12-month timeframe, starting in the third quarter of 2025. The vessels stand out for their dual-fuel (LNG) ready capability, positioning them at the forefront of the industry's drive towards more sustainable shipping operations.