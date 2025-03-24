Value Maritime Installs Filter and Carbon Capture System on MOL Vessel

Value Maritime (VM) has successfully installed its Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS) and Carbon Capture unit aboard Nexus Victoria, an LR1 product tanker owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL).

VM’s 15MW next-generation EGCS Filtree system can filter sulphur and (ultra)fine particulate matter and can capture 10% of the vessel’s CO 2 emissions with potential scalability to 30% if needed. The system’s plug-and-play design includes onboard CO 2 capture and storage capabilities, enabling captured CO 2 to be offloaded onshore for reuse in greenhouse cultivation, methanol production, and even the food industry.

Nexus Victoria, with a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 75,000, is now the largest vessel to incorporate VM’s SOx scrubber with advanced carbon capture technology and the first-ever LR1 tanker to sail with this system. The installation was completed in Singapore under the supervision of VM’s specialized technical team.

Looking ahead, Value Maritime aims to expand its partnerships across Asia and enhance its carbon logistics infrastructure through Value Carbon, its carbon capture and storage sister company.