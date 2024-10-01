Marine Link
Friday, October 4, 2024
Van Der Wurff Tapped to Lead Yanmar Marine International

October 1, 2024

Wouter-Jan van Der Wurff (Photo: Yanmar)

YANMAR Marine International B.V., a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, announced it has appointed Wouter-Jan van der Wurff as chief executive officer, effective October 1, 2024.

Prior to joining YANMAR Marine International, van der Wurff served as the CEO of Cable Connectivity Group, headquartered in the Netherlands. 

"I am thrilled to be joining YANMAR Marine International and leading a team dedicated to innovation and shaping the future of the marine industry. YANMAR Marine International is a group with a rich marine legacy that spans brands across propulsion solutions, accessories and associated equipment, with a pioneering focus on sustainability,” van der Wurff said.

