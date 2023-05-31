Van Oord Takes Delivery of Third Dual-fuel LNG Dredger

Van Oord Ship Management has taken delivery of its third dual-fuel trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), from Seatrium in Singapore.

The delivery of Vox Alexia, the final unit of a series of three dual-fuel LNG-powered dredgers, follows the first and second dredger newbuilds Vox Ariane and Vox Apolonia delivered in April and December 2022 respectively.

Vox Alexia is IMO Tier III compliant, built to Bureau Veritas (BV) class and has a hopper capacity of 10,500m3. Certified with the BV Green Passport and Clean Ship notations, the vessel has a climate control system to recycle energy and advanced data analytics systems for sustainable and smart operations.

The TSHD is equipped with a suction pipe with submerged e-driven dredge pump, two shore discharge dredge pumps, five bottom doors, a total installed power of 14,500 kW, and is able to accommodate 22 persons.

It incorporates highly automated marine and dredging systems, as well as an onboard data acquisition and integrated control system to enhance efficiency and operational cost savings.

Following delivery, Vox Alexia will sail from Singapore for further preparatory trials by the customer prior to service commencement later this year.

Prior to the three dredgers constructed for Van Oord, the Seatrium Group delivered five world’s first EU Stage V TSHDs – which fulfil strict emission standards and are capable of dredging at ultra-low levels of emission – to Jan De Nul between 2019 and 2020.



