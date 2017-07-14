Vancouver Shipyards Promotes Corr to VP

Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards (VSY) has appointed Jim Corr as Vice President – Planning & Estimating.

Corr joined VSY in January 2017 as a consultant, and in June 2017 was promoted to Vice President, Planning & Estimating. In this role, Corr is responsible for providing leadership and direction on network planning, detail planning and production control, as well as estimating for new ship construction.

With a background in major government procurement projects, Corr’s experience is critical to VSY as it continues to deliver on its commitments to the Government of Canada as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), Seaspan said.

“As a senior management professional with extensive experience in planning and scheduling, Jim is a results-oriented leader with a proven ability in the management and execution of significant design and shipbuilding contracts,” said Paul Thomas, Vice President & General Manager – Vancouver Shipyards. “I’m thrilled to have him join our world-class leadership team and believe he will be an asset for Seaspan’s new construction program under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.”

Corr brings over 37 years’ experience in the shipbuilding industry specializing in product planning/scheduling, Integrated Master Scheduling, Lean Six Sigma, engineering planning, process development and pre-production processes. He joined the company from General Dynamics BIW where he worked as the Senior Director and Vice President of Planning responsible for all aspects of the production, repair, life cycle support, planning, engineering and data on the DDG1000 and DDG51 Destroyer Programs.