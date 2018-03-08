India Plans Freight Village in Varanasi

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) proposes to develop a“freight village” in Varanasi, informs the government of India.

The objective of the project is to support economic development in the hinterland of the multimodal terminal at Varanasi and reduce logistics cost in the Eastern Transport Corridor and its influence zone.

It envisages establishment of multimodal logistics hub in Varanasi to promote the use of waterway transport on river Ganga (NW-1) between Haldia and Varanasi and of rail transport on Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) in the North bound direction which facilitates movement of freight from road to water and rail.

As per present estimates, jobs at 3600 direct work places and additional jobs at indirect work places, with new and specialist logistic skills, are expected to be generated in and around Varanasi.