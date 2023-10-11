Vard Accommodation Changes Name. Wins Service Operation Vessel HVAC-R Contract

Vard Accommodation said Wednesday it had changed its name to Vard Interiors. The company also said it had secured a new contract with Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

"Vard Accommodation is changing its name to Vard Interiors to show more clearly the full range of products within the company, covering the full interior of the ship—decoration, furniture, piping, and HVAC-R," the company said.

"With the new name Vard Interiors, we strengthen our position as a deliverer of the complete interior of the ship, creating the next generation accommodation on board the vessel through accommodation, HVAC-R and piping, says Riccardo Manilla, General Manager in Vard Interiors.

Vard Interiors has its headquarters in Tennfjord outside Ålesund, Norway and an office in Tulcea, Romania.

Fincantieri Contract

Vard Interiors has signed a contract with Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (US) to deliver the complete HVAC-R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) package for NB793 vessel. The vessel of HAV design 832, is a Service Operation Vessel (SOV) being built for Crest, which is Crowley and ESVAGT’s US joint venture.

"This contract represents a milestone in the history of Vard Interiors. The key to this achievement is built on our knowledge of providing sustainable technology to our customers, says Manilla.

The newbuild hybrid vessel will be constructed by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, and is destined for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. Under this contract, Vard Interiors will deliver all equipment related to HVAC-R, engineering, the full document package, and commissioning. The vessel is planned for delivery in December 2025.

Last month, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding began construction on the 289-foot service operation vessel (SOV) that will house and transport technicians to maintain U.S. offshore wind farms.