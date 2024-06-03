Vard to Build New Stern Trawler for Havbryn

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has secured a new contract for the design and construction of a stern trawler for Havbryn, part of fishing boat company Strand Rederiet.

The vessel will be of Vard 8 02 trawler design, outfitted for semi-pelagic and bottom-trawling operations with gentle handling to meet the latest demands for fish health management, efficiency, and environmentally friendly operations.

The new vessel will have a length of 80,4 meters and a beam of 16,7 meters. The hull is ice strengthened according to Ice-1A. The vessel with its propulsion system is compliant with the stringent DNV Silent F notation

The stern trawler will be outfitted with Vard Electro’s SeaQ Energy Storage System. Seaonics will deliver a premium winch and crane package especially designed for safe and efficient deck handling in harsh conditions.

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. The hull will be built at one of Vard’s yards in Romania and the vessel will be outfitted, commissioned, and delivered in Norway.

“The new build will replace the current Havbryn, which was built at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey in 2013. This vessel is 69.9 meters long and 15,4 meters wide and produces cut gutted fish and has a fish meal and oil factory,” said CEO of Havbryn, Astrid L. Strand.