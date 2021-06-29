VARD to Build World's Largest Superyacht

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Norwegian shipbuilding and design group VARD announced it has secured a contract to build the world's largest superyacht.

At 33,500 GRT, with a length of 222 meters and a beam of 27 meters, the $600 million superyacht Somnio was unveiled Monday as the first ever residential "yacht liner", featuring 39 luxurious apartments for a select, secret group of ultra-wealthy travelers.

Captain Erik Bredhe, co-founder of Somnio, is overseeing the project. He said, "Somnio, meaning 'to dream' in Latin, will be the largest yacht in the world by length and volume, and offer apartment owners the finest quality available at sea."

"Somnio will be the only residential superyacht in the world and has been designed to exacting standards that are commensurate with a life of opportunity," Bredhe said. "Owners will share a truly unique lifestyle at sea, with a hand-picked crew and a never-ending global itinerary of carefully selected destinations and experiences befitting a yacht of this nature."

Featuring ultraluxe amenities and the "highest standards" of security and medical care, the yacht will sail on a slow-paced and everchanging global itinerary, Somnio said, listing possible destinations such as the Mediterranean, New York, the South Pacific and Antarctica. Apartment ownership is by invitation only.

Each onboard apartment will include its own indoor and outdoor dining spaces, kitchen, gym and library. There will also be a shared 10,000-bottle wine cellar, as well as restaurants, bars and a beach club with watersports.

Hull construction and the first outfitting phase will be performed at Vard Tulcea in Romania before the vessel is transferred to Vard Søviknes in Norway for final outfitting and delivery in Spring 2024.

Attilio Dapelo, general manager for VARD's cruise business unit, said, "The vessel will be the largest vessel so far in VARD’s history and will engage a high number of designers and shipbuilders in VARD's network of specialized international facilities."

Also involved in the project is VARD's parent company, the Italian shipbuilding conglomerate Fincantieri, as well as architectural and design studios Tillberg Design of Sweden and Winch Design from the U.K. Other key players include Vard Design and Vard Electro. A range of Norwegian suppliers and contractors will also be involved in the project, VARD said.

(Image: Winch Design)