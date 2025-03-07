Vard Cuts First Steel for Island Offshore’s Hybrid Construction Vessel

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has marked the start of construction of Island Offshore’s hybrid power ocean energy construction vessel (OECV) at its shipyard in Romania.

Vard secured the order for the vessel, named Island Evolution, from Island Offshore back in May 2024, which also included an option for two additional vessels. Island Offshore placed the order for the second vessel, to be named Island Explorer, in August.

Roy Viggo Fjørtoft, Project Manager from Island Offshore, had the honor of pressing the button to initiate the cutting of the first steel plate - an exciting milestone in this project. The event was attended by representatives from Island Offshore and VARD.

The vessels are of VARD 3 25 design developed in close collaboration between Island Offshore and VARD for work in offshore oil and gas as well as renewables.

Designed for flexible configuration and versatility depending on the specific operations to be performed, the vessels will undertake subsea operations including inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), pipe laying, subsea infrastructure construction and installation, diving support, and equipment for remotely operated underwater inspection.

Further, the vessels will be prepared for renewable work scopes such as walk-to-work, commissioning, cable laying and repairs, trenching and survey. The vessels are also prepared for installation of a gangway system and has a heave compensated offshore subsea crane of 250 tons.

The hull is optimized for efficient operations, with vessels being ready-made for alternative low emission fuel.

VARD is a total provider on the vessels, delivering the design, building the hull and outfit – integrate and commission the ships.

Island Offshore said that a larger celebration and ceremony will be held at the keel laying, set to take place on May 6, 2025, while the steel cutting ceremony for the second vessel will be held on July 1, 2025.