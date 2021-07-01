VARD Delivers Latest Newbuild for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Norwegian shipbuilder VARD said it has delivered HANSEATIC spirit, the third expedition cruise vessel for German operator Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

The handover of HANSEATIC spirit completes the series of three vessels in the new Hapag-Lloyd Cruises expedition class, joining the structurally identical sister ships HANSEATIC nature and HANSEATIC inspiration, delivered by VARD in 2019.

The 138 meters long and 22 meters wide HANSEATIC spirit has embarked on its journey from Norway to Hamburg and will set sail on its maiden voyage at the end of August.

The HANSEATIC spirit newbuilding contract was awarded in 2018. A steel cutting ceremony took place in June 2019 at Vard Tulcea in Romania, followed by keel laying in July 2019. The ship was towed to Vard Langsten in Norway at the end of 2020 for outfitting, finalizing, testing and delivery.

Ronny Opsjøn Langset, yard director at Vard Langsten, said, “All three sister ships in the new Hapag-Lloyd Cruise expedition class are now delivered. When developing these beautiful vessels, we really had to use the best of our skills across borders and disciplines. The vessels are delivered with the highest standards all the way from ship design, technical solutions, noise and vibrations, and the perfection of the interior quality. Thanks to the commitment and dedication of all our designers, system developers and shipbuilders, we have managed to build and deliver this unique fleet of luxury expedition cruise ships.”

Attilio Dapelo, general manager of VARD's cruise business unit, said, “I’m really impressed of all co-workers at VARD and Fincantieri, the team from Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and all involved in this project. To build a ship like this is quite a challenge. In addition, we’ve been faced with tremendous additional pressure due to COVID. Despite all this, thanks to an excellent and solution-oriented cooperation, we have succeeded to get HANSEATIC spirit finalized and delivered. It is a beautiful vessel which earns its name Spirit.”

“We are proud to welcome the HANSEATIC spirit as the newest member of the fleet. I am delighted that we have been able to work successfully with the VARD shipyard in a challenging period to complete this build and we can now showcase a state-of-the-art expedition fleet with three small and maneuverable 5-star expedition ships. I have great respect for everyone involved and would like to extend my thanks to them all,” said Julian Pfitzner, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.