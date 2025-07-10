Vard, Inkfish Sign Shipbuilding Contract for New Research Vessel

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Group and one of the world's leading builders of specialized vessels, has signed a new contract with the US research organization Inkfish for the design and construction of an advanced research vessel. The deal is valued at over USD$233 million (€200 million).

The custom-built research vessel, designated Project RV6000, is specifically designed for scientific exploration. It will join Inkfish's expanding fleet, alongside the RV Hydra and RV Dagon, to support global marine research. In close collaboration with host countries, the data collected will contribute to open-source repositories.

The vessel is designed for seabed mapping, submersible support, and ROV operations. It will be 100 meters long and 20.7 meters wide, with a maximum speed of 15 knots and an operational autonomy of up to 30 days.

The RV6000 is equipped with an ROV capable of operating at depths of up to 6,000 meters. It will be capable of supporting two manned submersibles and will feature an A-Frame system aft and a large hangar for maintenance and storage. An offshore crane equipped with an AHC system will be installed on the starboard side for operations at depths of up to 2,500 meters. The vessel will be equipped with a hydroacoustic survey system capable of high-resolution seabed mapping, with a resolution of 0.5 x 1 degree, and analyzing the water column at all depths.

The technical configuration includes hybrid power generation and propulsion. The hull is designed to ensure advanced seabed mapping performance and excellent seakeeping qualities, thanks to anti-roll technologies that reduce movement and acceleration, ensuring excellent hovering performance. The ship will also be equipped with laboratories, offices, and workshops, as well as accommodations and recreational areas designed for maximum comfort. These spaces will accommodate up to 70 crew members and researchers and will meet the stringent requirements of the DNV COMF (Comfort Class) notation, ensuring low noise and vibration levels.

Through its integrated value chain, VARD will manage the entire vessel construction process, from hull design and construction to outfitting, integration, and commissioning, including supply by the Group's subsidiaries: Seaonics, Vard Electro, and Vard Interiors. The hull will be built at one of VARD's shipyards in Romania, while final outfitting, commissioning, and delivery will take place at one of the Group's shipyards in Norway. Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

Inkfish is a global philanthropic organization that integrates vessels, engineering, medical innovation, and operational expertise to develop new technologies and support marine research initiatives.

Technical information:

• Length: 100m

• Beam: 20.7m

• Max speed: 15 knots

• Autonomy: 30-day operation sequence

• Ultra deep winch capacities: 6000 m

• Capacity [Crew and scientist]: 70



Amenities:

• DP capability

• ROV Hangar

• SUB Hangar

• Stern A-Frame for Submarine handling and routing for Scientific winch

• Helicopter Deck

• Offshore Crane

• Science work facilities