Vard Marine to Offer Concept Refinement for the U.S. Navy Next Generation Logistics Ship Program

Vard Marine US, Inc., a subsidiary of Vard Group AS - fully owned by Italian Fincantieri Group, has been awarded a contract to participate in the Next Generation Logistics Ship (NGLS) Program.

Under this contract, Vard Marine will conduct a market survey and perform concept design and refinement for the new NGLS platform, also referred to as the light replenishment oiler (T-AOL). The award also includes options that can be exercised for functional design planning and special studies. The NGLS will provide sustained afloat or ashore refueling, resupply and rearm capabilities within a smaller platform with the intention of focusing on commercially available, non-developmental and proven technologies.

Under the U.S. Navy's statement of work, Vard Marine will perform an open foreign and domestic market study to be presented within two months of award to determine the availability of designs that closely meet the circular of requirements for the NGLS. Vard Marine will then down select a design and refine this design into the NGLS baseline through iterations of requirements integration.

Vard Marine has partnered with Hanwha Defense USA and Hanwha Philly Shipyard on this program to support producibility, commercial construction practices and support evaluating production costs.

Vard Marine has also teamed with Siemens Energy on the integration of key propulsion and electrical equipment within the vessel.

Vard Marine will additionally work with Acumen Aerospace and Defense Advisors as consultants on the project.