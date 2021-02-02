Vard Marine Wins Contract to Design Chilean Navy Vessels

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Vard Marine said it has secured a contract from Chilean state-owned ASMAR Shipbuilding & Ship Repair Company to design an Amphibious and Military Transport Vessel for the Chilean Navy.

The new ships, to be constructed at the ASMAR shipyard in Talcahuano, Chile, will be capable of operating throughout the Pacific and Southern Ocean with services to include logistic support, search and rescue (SAR) missions, troop and asset movement and deployment, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.

Based on existing Vard Series 7 designs, these multi-role vessels will be adapted to the specific requirements of the Chilean Navy, incorporating the latest generation of integrated well-dock systems enabling the carriage and deployment of a wide range of containerized and vehicle cargo, landing craft, helicopters and rescue boats, for logistics, SAR and HADR missions.

Wade Carson, president of Vard Marine, noted, “This program will be our fourth successful collaboration with ASMAR, including the design of the venerable AP 41 Aquiles, one of the vessels that, after an accomplished and storied career, the Escotillón IV Program will replace.”