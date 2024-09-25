Vattenfall and BASF Pick Havfram for Nordlicht Offshore Wind Cluster Job

Havfram, a provider of transport and installation services for the offshore wind industry, has been awarded a contract by Vattenfall and BASF for their Nordlicht offshore wind farm cluster.

The Nordlicht wind farm zone, located 85 kilometers north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea, consists of two separate sites: Nordlicht I, with an expected capacity of 980 MW, and Nordlicht II, with an expected capacity of 630 MW.

For Nordlicht I, the contract covers the transportation and installation support of 68 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines, with work scheduled to begin in the summer of 2027.

For Nordlicht II, Havfram will execute the transport and installation support of 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines, starting in the summer of 2028.

For both Nordlicht I and Nordlicht II, Havfram will utilize one of its Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIV), currently under construction.

Once fully operational, the Nordlicht I and II projects’ combined production is expected to be around 6 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year, equal to the electricity consumption of 1.6 million German households.

"We are thrilled to have been selected for this substantial role in the Nordlicht cluster, combining the Nordlicht I and Nordlicht II wind farms.

“For Havfram, this contract adds to an already strong backlog of projects. We look forward to contributing to the success of this landmark project and advancing the transition to sustainable energy in Europe together with our partners Vattenfall and BASF,” said Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind.

“This partnership with Havfram showcases our commitment to investing in assets that enable our wind farms to be developed in a sustainable manner. The use of a low-emission installation vessel is an important step on our path towards fossil freedom and we are pleased to work together with Havfram, a trusted partner that shares our strategic ambitions,” added Samira Barakat, Acting Head of Offshore Wind at Vattenfall.