Oldendorff Appoints Verifavia for EU MRV Verification

Oldendorff Carriers has appointed Verifavia to verify its fleet of vessels in line with the European Union’s Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (EU MRV) regulation.

Oldendorff Carriers is one of the world’s leading Owner/Operators of dry bulk carriers and Verifavia is the world’s leading emissions verification company for the transport sector (aviation and shipping).

Verifavia Shipping will provide EU MRV services to Oldendorff, including the assessment of monitoring plans and verification of carbon emission reports according to the ISO 14065 standard and regulation 757/2015.

Christopher Fee, Projects Manager, Oldendorff Carriers, commented, “With our modern fleet of eco-ships coupled with the ongoing efforts of those working on our dedicated Green Ship Programme, Oldendorff remains committed to ensuring that the impact of our operations on the environment is minimised as much as is practically possible."

He added: "Working with Verifavia ensures that we are on track to meet and exceed our EU MRV responsibilities and to achieve timely compliance with the requirements mandated by this environmental regulation.”

He continued: “Our experiences thus far with Verifavia have been very positive and we are certainly convinced of their knowledge, capabilities, and professionalism. The team’s extensive previous experience in aviation speaks volumes and we have no doubt that, as an independent verifier, Verifavia will be responsive and efficient in working with us to achieve regulatory compliance."