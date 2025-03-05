Marine Link
Friday, March 14, 2025
Veson Nautical, Cargill Expand Partnership

March 5, 2025

Veson Nautical and Cargill expand partnership with Strategic Technology Agreement. Credit: Adobe Stock/Leonid

Veson Nautical and Cargill announced the Strategic Technology Agreement, expanding their partnership to accelerate digital transformation in the maritime sector. 

The agreement provides Cargill's Ocean Transportation business with a broad range of access to the Veson portfolio, including its data intelligence capabilities and AI-enabled collaborative workflow solution Shipfix. This builds on previous utilization of the Veson IMOS Platform. Cargill aims to simplify its technology ecosystemwhile driving efficiency, sustainability and innovation.

