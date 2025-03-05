Veson Nautical, Cargill Expand Partnership

Celia Konowe is originally from Reston, VA and earned her bachelor's degree in...

Veson Nautical and Cargill announced the Strategic Technology Agreement, expanding their partnership to accelerate digital transformation in the maritime sector.

The agreement provides Cargill's Ocean Transportation business with a broad range of access to the Veson portfolio, including its data intelligence capabilities and AI-enabled collaborative workflow solution Shipfix. This builds on previous utilization of the Veson IMOS Platform. Cargill aims to simplify its technology ecosystemwhile driving efficiency, sustainability and innovation.