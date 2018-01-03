Marine Link
Coast Guard Frees Vessels Frozen on the Hudson

January 3, 2018

The U.S. Coast Guard helped free two vessels beset by ice in the Hudson River this week as frigid temperatures in the U.S. Northeast continue to hamper the region’s commercial shipping.
 
A Coast Guard icebreaker vessel freed tug Stephanie Dann near Kingston, N.Y. on Tuesday, as well as the tug Brooklyn stuck in ice near Saugerties, N.Y. on Sunday.
 
The 140-foot icebreaking tug Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay was able to clear an area for Stephanie Dann to continue its transit after the tug had been beset by ice for a full night.
 
On Sunday evening, Penobscot Bay helped free Brooklyn, which was stuck after becoming disabled en route to Albany. After the tug was freed, the 65-foot harbor tug Coast Guard Cutter Hawser escorted Brooklyn to its destination.
 
Coast Guard icebreaking tugs from Bayonne, N.J. and Saugerties, N.Y. are positioned along the river and are assisting vessels transiting areas where thick ice is present, while another 140-foot icebreaking tug, Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon Bay, is being utilized to aid commercial traffic further south in the Hudson River.
