Vestdavit Wins First Finnish Naval Order

Vestdavit won its first order with the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) to supply davits for a series of the Finnish Navy’s four newbuild multi-role combat vessels.

The Pohjanmaa-class corvettes are to be built at RMC’s shipyard in Rauma, Finland as part of the navy’s $1.36B Squadron 2020 project to replace seven ageing vessels and each will be equipped with two of Vestdavit’s davits.The warships measure 114 x 16m and have an ice-strengthened hull for work in ice-bound waters, deployed on a diversity of missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, surveillance and mine-laying.

“Adaptability to work in harsh environments with high sea states and compliance with shock requirements were important criteria in winning this major davit award on one of the Finnish Navy’s biggest newbuild projects to date,” said Vestdavit area sales manager Martin Sundgot Hansen.

“It is very positive for us to be chosen to supply davits for an entire new class of ship and demonstrates both RMC’s and the navy’s confidence in our ability to deliver mission-critical equipment.”

Vestdavit will supply a total of eight high-performing telescopic davits for the corvette quartet.