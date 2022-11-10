Viasat, Cobham Satcom announce Collaboration

Viasat and Cobham Satcom announced the companies are collaborating on a new, advanced satellite connectivity solution for the maritime and energy industries in preparation for the launch of Viasat’s next generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3.

The connectivity system, which will include a portfolio of groundbreaking antenna systems from Cobham Satcom, is being designed to deliver advanced, high-speed connectivity that will leverage the satellite capacity expected from the ViaSat-3 constellation. Each of the three ViaSat-3 satellites is anticipated to deliver at least 1 Terabit of data per second (1Tbps).