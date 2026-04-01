Vice Adm. Joe Buzzella Assumes Command of USCG Pacific Area and Defense Force West

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) held a formal assumption of command ceremony for Vice Adm. Joe Buzzella as he assumed the duties and responsibilities of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Force West Commander during an event Thursday, at Coast Guard Island in Alameda.

Adm. Kevin Lunday, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard presided over the ceremony. Senior Coast Guard leadership and distinguished guests joined in recognizing Vice Adm. Buzzella’s commitment to leading the Service.

Vice Adm. Buzzella formally assumed the responsibilities of commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area, overseeing all Coast Guard operations across the Pacific theater—an area encompassing more than 74 million square miles. He reaffirmed the Service’s enduring role as a vital instrument of national power responsible for ensuring maritime safety, security, and stewardship; strengthening partnerships with allies and advancing U.S. interests throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

“It is an honor to assume command of Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Force West,” said Vice Adm. Buzzella. “Across this vast and vital region, Coast Guardsmen stand the watch. Every day, our crews are saving lives, protecting and ensuring we control, secure and defend our nation’s borders. I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this team and remain committed to supporting the readiness, resilience, and mission excellence of the Pacific Area workforce and their families.”

As Pacific Area commander, Vice Adm. Buzzella will lead Coast Guard operations throughout the Indo-Pacific, the Polar Regions and Western Hemisphere, focusing on enhancing operational readiness, strengthening international partnerships, and advancing strategic priorities in support of national security objectives.



