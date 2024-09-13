Video: Crewmember Medevaced from Oil Tanker Off Texas

Am ailing mariner was medevaced from an oil tanker 9 miles off Freeport, Texas, Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The agency said its watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a medevac request at 3:50 p.m. from a crew member aboard the tanker stating a 21-year-old male reportedly sustained injuries. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended the medevac.

The Coast Guard coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.