VIDEO: Elon Musk Shows Off SpaceX Droneship

Elon Musk, a billionaire behind the SpaceX company, on Friday tweeted a video of a new Space X vessel named A Shortfall of Gravitas.

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp, was founded by Musk back in 2002 to cut space transportation costs and eventually enable the colonization of Mars. It designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.

According to available info, A Shortfall of Gravitas is an autonomous spaceport drone ship (ASDS) made from a converted deck barge, which is designed as a landing pad for SpaceX's rockets. This is the third vessel of the type in the company's fleet. The 300-foot-long, 100-foot-wide barge, previously named Marmac 302, was built in 2012 by Belle Chasse, La. shipyard C & C Marine and Repair for McDonough Marine Service.

Asked on Twitter if the vessel would be fully automated with no tug boat required, Musk simply replied: "Yes."