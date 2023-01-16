Video: Injured Crewman Airlifted from Containership Near Galveston

An injured crewman was airlifted from a containership in the Houston Ship Channel near Galveston, Texas, on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Houston-Galveston received a notification at 1 p.m. from the Houston Pilots aboard the 1,099-foot, Malta-registered containership CMA CGA Samson, stating a crew member had fallen and sustained a severe lower leg injury. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

Once on scene, the helicopter hoisted the 34-year-old man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The patient was reportedly in stable condition.