Video: Resilience in a Fragmenting World

Shipping is the lifeblood of global trade, but in a world of rising geopolitical tensions, climate risks, and economic fragmentation, resilience has never been more critical, says Global Maritime Forum.

“From hybrid wars to environmental catastrophes, the industry faces unprecedented uncertainty. Yet, shipping has always navigated turbulent waters, and its long history, adaptability, and global nature are its greatest strengths.

“Investing in governance, maritime security, and international collaboration is not optional; it’s essential. Only by working together can the maritime sector continue to connect people, goods, and economies, even in an increasingly complex world.”

In the video below, the following people provide their view on the current situation:

•International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez

•Belgian Justice Minister Annalise Verlinden

•Ghana Maritime Authority Director-General Kamal-Deen Ali

•Mauritian Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries Arvin Boolell

•Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and historian Anne Applebaum

•Circle Digital Ventures CEO Meei Wong.





