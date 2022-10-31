VIDEO: Tanker Runs Aground in Singapore Strait

Djibouti-registered tanker YOUNG YONG ran aground off Takong Kecil in the Riau Islands, Indonesia in the Singapore Strait at around 2020h on 26 October, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said Monday. The master of the tanker informed the MCA of the grounding.

According to MPA. before the grounding, MPA's Port Operations Control Centre (POCC) issued early shallow water warnings through its Vessel Traffic Information System (VTIS) to the tanker on the potential risk of its grounding. MPA also said it had alerted the Indonesian authorities immediately after the incident happened. Credit: MarineTraffic.com

"The Indonesian authorities are leading refloatation efforts for the tanker, as well as preventive efforts against possible oil spills, as the vessel had grounded in Indonesian waters," MPA Singapore said.

"Navigation through the Traffic Separation Scheme in the Singapore Strait is not affected. There is no report of injuries nor oil pollution, and MPA’s patrol crafts are monitoring for any oil spill pollution within Singapore Port Limits. MPA's POCC is also issuing safety broadcasts to warn transiting vessels to keep clear of the location of the grounded tanker," MPA said.