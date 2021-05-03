VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Fishing Vessel Crewmember off Cameron, Louisiana

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old man from a fishing vessel 46 miles offshore Cameron, Louisiana, Sunday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a medevac request by radio from the fishing vessel Jennifer and David stating a crewmember had been severely injured.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac, the Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Sabine 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew launched to assist.

The RB–M boat crew arrived on scene with the fishing vessel and embarked the crewmember.

The crewmember was then hoisted by the helicopter crew and transported to Chenault International Airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where emergency medical services personnel were waiting.

Weather on-scene was reported as 8-foot seas and 34 mph winds.