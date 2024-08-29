Video: USMMA Cadet Medevaced from Maersk Box Ship off Texas

A U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) cadet was airlifted to safety after suffering an injury on board a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Mexico.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it medevaced the a 20-year-old female cadet who sustained an arm injury aboard the U.S. registered Maersk Ohio. USMMA cadets sail aboard commercial vessels as part of their training to gain practical, hands-on experience in the maritime industry.

The ship captain requested the medevac to Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but the case was transferred to the Coast Guard District 8 command center watchstanders due to it being in the New Orleans area of responsibility. District 8 watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

An already-airborne Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew was diverted to conduct the medevac.

Once on scene about 50 miles off Galveston, Texas, the helicopter crew embarked the cadet and transported her to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.