Video: USNS Charlton Arrives at Philly Shipyard for Repairs

The Watson-class vehicle cargo ship USNS Charlton (T-AKR-314) has arrived at Philly Shipyard for a scheduled repair program. The work scope is expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year.

The USNS Charlton is one of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) large, medium-speed, roll-on/roll-off ships. With a displacement of 69,000 tons and a length of 950 feet, the vessel carries prepositioned U.S. Army tanks, armored personnel carriers, tractor-trailers, and other equipment and supplies to potential areas of conflict around the world. It also provides surge sealift support of remote military actions.

The repair contract, awarded in February by ship manager Patriot Contract Services on behalf of the U.S. Navy’s MSC, is among a number of recent government repair contract that the shipyard has won amid fewer commercial shipbuilding opportunities.

"[The USNS Charlton repair contract] is another positive step in the company’s ambition to establish a mixed platform of ship maintenance, repair, and conversions, along with ship construction for the commercial and government new build markets," the company said in a statement earlier this year.

“This is a great win for our shipyard and demonstrates our ability to acquire substantial repair jobs going forward,” said Philly Shipyard’s president and CEO, Steinar Nerbovik, at the time of the USNS Charlton contract award. “We look forward to working with Patriot as we continue on our journey as a strong partner for government projects.”

Philly Shipyard is also currently building a series of up to five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD).



