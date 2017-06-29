HMM Meets Vietnamese Delegation

On June 29, Vice Minister of Transport in Vietnam, Nguyen Van Cong accompanied by delegates from Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) and Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) visited Hyundai Merchant Marine(HMM).

The delegates arrived Korea on 26th at the invitation of Busan Port Authority (BPA).

HMM CEO, Yoo Chang-Keun and executives have attended the meeting, discussing various cooperative methods for port business in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese delegation was in Korea to attend Korea Maritime Week.