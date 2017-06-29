Marine Link
HMM Meets Vietnamese Delegation

June 29, 2017

HMM CEO Yoo Chang-keun (second left), Vice Minister of Transport in Vietnam Nguyen Van Cong(third right) and other relevant parties are discussing various cooperative methods for port business in Vietnam. Photo: Hyundai Merchant Marine

 On June 29, Vice Minister of Transport in Vietnam, Nguyen Van Cong accompanied by delegates from Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) and Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) visited Hyundai Merchant Marine(HMM).

 
The delegates arrived Korea on 26th at the invitation of Busan Port Authority (BPA). 
 
HMM CEO, Yoo Chang-Keun and executives have attended the meeting, discussing various cooperative methods for port business in Vietnam.
 
The Vietnamese delegation was in Korea to attend Korea Maritime Week.
 
