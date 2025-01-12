Marine Link
Vietnamese General Cargo Ship Sinks, Crew Rescued

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 12, 2025

© manola72 / Adobe Stock

All 18 crew of a Vietnam-registered general cargo ship have been rescued after their vessel sank off Singapore.

The Hong Kong registered container ship Nicolai Maersk received a distress call from the Dolphin 18 on January 11 around 7:00am (Singapore Time).

The Dolphin 18 was reported to be about 274 nautical miles southwest of Vung Tau, Vietnam, and the Nicolai Maersk arrived on the scene shortly afterwards and rescued all 18 Vietnamese crew from lifeboats.

The Nicolai Maersk will be disembarking the rescued crew at its next port in Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia.

TANKER SINKS

All eight crew were also rescued from the tanker Silver Sincere off Pedra Branca, Singapore. The Malaysia-registered vessel was reported to be taking on water about 3:40pm (Singapore Time) on January 12.

The vessel has since sunk.

The crew were rescued from liferafts by the Indonesia-registered cargo ship Intan Daya 368.

Singapore MPA has activated salvage tugs. As a precaution, oil spill response craft have also been activated.


