Viking Line Offers Passengers Biogas Deal

Viking Line has started to offer passengers on its Turku-Åland-Stockholm route the option of purchasing renewable biofuel in proportion to the amount of fuel used for their journey.

Starting June 21, Viking Line’s passengers on the Turku-Åland-Stockholm route can purchase biogas in proportion to the amount of fuel used for their journey. On a cruise between Turku and Stockholm, the additional price is less than 5 euros. At that price, passengers reduce their carbon footprint by up to 90% compared to a trip where LNG is used.

European biogas, produced from waste materials, is being delivered by the Nordic energy company Gasum to Viking Glory and Viking Grace. The vessels were prepared to run on biogas and synthetic fuels produced from renewable energy. Viking Glory was launched in service in 2022 and Viking Grace in 2013.

Viking Line is issued a sustainability certificate for every biogas delivery, which specifies where and how the gas was produced. Viking Line purchases biogas with the additional funds paid by passengers, and it is then mixed with LNG.

"This really is an important milestone in our more than 40-year journey towards sustainability. We are the first shipping company on the Baltic Sea to offer passengers the option of reducing their carbon footprint by replacing LNG with renewable biofuel. Many of our passengers have asked for such an option, and we are really pleased that we can now engage them even more in our work for the environment and the Baltic Sea," says Dani Lindberg, Sustainability Manager at Viking Line.

"Our investments totalling 450 million euros in the climate-smart Viking Glory and Viking Grace have enabled the use of LNG, and now biogas is being introduced. Working for the environment requires vision, engagement and significant investments in new technology."

Viking Line is currently taking part in projects that explore the possibilities of creating a carbon-neutral green corridor for the Baltic Sea. Biogas has already been tested as a fuel on Viking Grace.



