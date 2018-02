Related News

Nor-Shipping Partners with ‘Lifesaver’ Mercy Ships

Leading maritime event week Nor-Shipping has announced that Mercy Ships has been selected as its new charity partner. The global organisation…

Rubio Named CFO of GulfMark Offshore

GulfMark Offshore announced that Samuel "Sam" R. Rubio will be promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer upon completion…

Flooding Cripples Grain Barge Shipments in U.S. Midwest

Grain barge shipping came to a near standstill in parts of the U.S. Midwest on Thursday as recent heavy rain and melting snow swelled rivers…

India Launches Third Scorpene Submarine 'Karanj'

The Indian Navy’s third state-of-the-art Scorpene class submarine, INS Karanj, was launched by Reena Lanba, wife of Chief…

Beijer Electronics Unveils X2 Extreme Panels

Beijer Electronics has rolled out its new X2 extreme family of rugged HMIs for tough environments. X2 extreme panels are…

Israeli Navy Kills Palestinian after Boat Breaches Sailing Limit

A Palestinian from the Gaza Strip died on Sunday after the Israeli navy fired on the boat he and two others were sailing in…

Mexico's Oil Reform a Boon for Hard-hit Oil Service, Seismic Firms

Oil service and mapping firms still emerging from an industry recession have received a boost from about $800 million of…

New Program Makes it Easier to Ship Cars at Port Everglades

Crowley Maritime has helped launch a pilot Vehicle Validation Export Process Program that now allows shippers to submit original…

MOL, FEIA Team to Develop North Sea Route

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Far East Investment and Export Agency under the Ministry…

Seadrill, Creditors Reach Joint Restructuring Deal

Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen has reached an agreement with a majority of creditors over a restructuring plan for oil rig firm Seadrill…

Hydrographic Survey Vessel Converted for Autonomous Ops

ASV Global said it has converted a 26ft hydrographic survey launch to enable it to operate autonomously using the ASView control system…